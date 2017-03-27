Greenway Drive to be repaved Tuesday

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Greenway Drive will be reduced to one lane Tuesday as crews work repave the street.

City of Jackson officials said contractors will be working on Greenway in between Robinson Road Extension and Maddox Road.

Flagmen will be out controlling traffic around the paving machine.

Drivers should expect delays while paving work is underway. This street is being resurfaced as part of the Operation Orange Cone Major Streets Program and funded by the 1 Percent Municipal Sales Tax Program.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s