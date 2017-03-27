Greenway Drive to be repaved Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Greenway Drive will be reduced to one lane Tuesday as crews work repave the street.

City of Jackson officials said contractors will be working on Greenway in between Robinson Road Extension and Maddox Road.

Flagmen will be out controlling traffic around the paving machine.

Drivers should expect delays while paving work is underway. This street is being resurfaced as part of the Operation Orange Cone Major Streets Program and funded by the 1 Percent Municipal Sales Tax Program.