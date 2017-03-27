Haynes back with Rebels for senior season

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – This year’s NFL Draft will feature 103 college underclassmen. That’s the second-largest number in draft history, but there’s no guarantee all of those players will get picked. Last year, just under 30 percent of those players who left school early went undrafted.

It’s a gamble and it’s one Ole Miss defensive end Marquis Haynes didn’t take. It’s not like he wasn’t projected to be picked, but the senior decided this offseason leaving school wasn’t best for him.

His return is definitely welcoming tot he Rebels defense. He led the team with 7 sacks a year ago, but head coach Hugh Freeze says pro scouts believe Haynes still has room to grow.