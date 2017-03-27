JPD still searching for woman reported missing 6 months ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are still searching for a woman who was reported missing six months ago.

Jackson Police said 37-year-old Tammyetta Spaulding was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7, 2016 by a relative.

She was last seen wearing a brown sweater dress, blonde hair and black glasses on September 2 after she dropped her children off at school.

Family members said she does not have her daily medication.

On Monday, September 5, 2016, her vehicle, a blue Chevy Equinox with a paper tag was found abandoned in the area of Savannah St. near I-55 and towed by a wrecker service.

Investigators are still in possession of her vehicle.

Spaulding’s family has raised money to include with reward money being offered by Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers. Anyone with any information regarding the missing person investigation of Spaulding would be eligible for a reward of $5,500.

Anyone with information that could help in this case is asked please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.