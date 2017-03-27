Manufacturer: Drones should transmit identifier for security

Joan Lowy, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - A Phantom 4, developed by major Chinese consumer-drone maker DJI, flies during its demonstration flight in Tokyo, Thursday, March 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The world’s largest manufacturer of civilian drones is proposing that the craft transmit identification information to help law enforcement and safety agencies figure out which might belong to rogue operators.

DJI, a Chinese company, said in a paper released Monday that radio transmissions of an identification code could help allay security concerns while also protecting operators’ privacy.

Anyone with the proper radio receiver could obtain those transmissions, but only law enforcement officials or aviation regulators would be able to identify the operator.

Law enforcement agencies and the U.S. military raised security concerns late last year after FAA officials circulated inside the government a proposal to permit more civilian drone flights over crowds and populated areas.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s