Manufacturer: Drones should transmit identifier for security

WASHINGTON (AP) – The world’s largest manufacturer of civilian drones is proposing that the craft transmit identification information to help law enforcement and safety agencies figure out which might belong to rogue operators.

DJI, a Chinese company, said in a paper released Monday that radio transmissions of an identification code could help allay security concerns while also protecting operators’ privacy.

Anyone with the proper radio receiver could obtain those transmissions, but only law enforcement officials or aviation regulators would be able to identify the operator.

Law enforcement agencies and the U.S. military raised security concerns late last year after FAA officials circulated inside the government a proposal to permit more civilian drone flights over crowds and populated areas.