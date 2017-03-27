Mississippi State fans prepare for Final Four

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State fans are gearing up to witness history, as the Lady Bulldogs play in the NCAA Final Four for the first time in school history. They match up against UConn.

The crew at College Corner in Ridgeland says they’ve seen a spike in sales in the past week. Spring is usually a slow time. But, the morning after MSU’s spot was secured in the Final Four, calls about commemorative hats and t-shirts started pouring in.

“We’re also hoping that we’re going to have to order the national championship hats and t-shirts,” Sales Associate Ramona Ozier said.

Plus, about 7,000 alumni live in Texas.

WJTV’s TJ Werre will be in Dallas covering the game.