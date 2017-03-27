MS Most Wanted

By Published: Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies need your help finding these wanted suspects.

The suspects will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.

  • 23-year-old Charity Lewis is wanted for auto theft.
  • 33-year-old Reginald Harvey is wanted for receiving stolen goods
  • 38-year-old Terry Lee Smith, Jr. is wanted for cyberstalking.

MS Most Wanted

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s