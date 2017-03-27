MS Most Wanted

23-year-old Charity Lewis is wanted for auto theft in Hinds County.

33-year-old Reginald Harvey is wanted for receiving stolen goods in Hinds County.

38-year-old Terry Lee Smith, Jr. is wanted for cyberstalking in Hinds County.

28-year-old Kristen Jamee Webb is wanted for the sale of meth and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance in Rankin County

42-year-old Richard Jason Bush is wanted for malicious mischief in Rankin County.

38-year-old Christopher Brian Dolan is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in Rankin Countyk.

28-year-old Domineek Jemond Anderson is wanted for burglary and auto burglary

47-year-old James H. Brown is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

27-year-old Johnny Dshawn Berry is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm

30-year-old Phillip McCloud (who also goes by Phillip McLoud) is wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon and robbery.

Johnny Jackson, Jr. is wanted for grand larceny by in Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD).

53-year-old Howard Clemens is wanted for residential burglary by Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD)

22-year-old Johnny Williams is wanted for possession of a stolen firearm. (Photo: HCSO)

52-year-old Manuel Bracey is wanted by the Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office for aggravated assault and for being a felon with a firearm (Photo: HCSO)

48-year-old Rickey Levone Stevenson is wanted for carjacking. (Photo: HCSO)

Gabriel Carmen is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for touching a child for lustful purposes. (Photo: ACSO)

Jermier Benton is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for burglary. (Photo: ACSO)

Patrick Kelly is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for forgery. (Photo: ACSO)

Maurice Avant