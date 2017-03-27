MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies need your help finding these wanted suspects.
The suspects will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.
- 23-year-old Charity Lewis is wanted for auto theft.
- 33-year-old Reginald Harvey is wanted for receiving stolen goods
- 38-year-old Terry Lee Smith, Jr. is wanted for cyberstalking.
