Natchez woman charged for burglary, vehicle thefts

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – A Natchez woman suspected of stealing two cars has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle and burglarizing two houses.

The Natchez Democrat reports the Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jean L. O’Quin on Friday on charges of grand larceny (motor vehicle), possession of stolen property and burglary of a residence.

Sheriff’s Office Major Jerry Brown says deputies responded at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday to a call of a stolen vehicle. Later that evening, deputies recovered the white 2007 Lincoln truck in a ditch.

Deputies received two more calls Thursday reporting burglaries of residences. In one case, golf clubs were stolen from a home.

The golf clubs were recovered with the stolen truck.

O’Quin is also accused of stealing two vehicles on Jan. 17.

It’s unclear if O’Quin has an attorney.