Oakland mayor asks for delay in Raiders-to-Vegas vote

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – Oakland’s mayor is asking NFL owners to delay voting on a proposed move by the Raiders to Las Vegas. She wants her city to have a chance to negotiate with a small group of owners to complete a stadium deal at the Coliseum site.

The letters were given to owners Monday morning in Phoenix before a vote is expected on allowing the Raiders to relocate. The team needs 24 owners to vote in favor of the Las Vegas move.

Mayor Libby Schaaf said the city has presented a $1.3 billion plan for a stadium at the Coliseum site that would be ready by 2021. She says the existing Coliseum would be demolished by 2024, with the Oakland Athletics baseball team either moving to a new stadium at the Coliseum site or somewhere else in the city.

She also asked for owners to conduct a secret ballot on the vote.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL