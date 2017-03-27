Reward offered for info in Madison shoplifting investigation

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Madison Police Department needs your help with a shoplifting investigation.

Police said on March 3, a man came to the Walmart on Grandview Boulevard and took various electronics from the store to the open area of the garden center.

We’re told surveillance video shows that the man walked from across the street near the Applebee’s and Lowe’s area to Walmart. The video shows the man placing a duffel bag outside the garden center and gathered up all the items he took from inside the store.

He was last seen on video walking back towards the Applebee’s and Lowe’s area where he disappeared from view on the camera, police said.

The items were taken between 12:40 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Officers said the man in the photos took a total of $14,215 in merchandise.

Nest Smart Thermostats, Nest Indoor and Outdoor Security camera systems, Canary Security Camera Systems, Netgear Wi-Fi Equipment, Google Home Systems, Doorbells with built in security cameras and smart Smoke Detectors are some of the items that were taken.

Anyone with information that leads to the positive location and arrest of this individual would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.