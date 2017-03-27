Sports Recap: Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama

(AP) – Latest Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi sports:

PELICANS-NUGGETS

Minus Cousins, Pelicans top Nuggets 115-90 behind Davis’ 31

DENVER (AP) – Anthony Davis had 31 points and 15 rebounds, helping to compensate for the absence of injured DeMarcus Cousins, and the New Orleans Pelicans boosted their flickering playoff hopes by beating the Denver Nuggets 115-90 on Sunday night.

The Nuggets began the night clinging to a one-game lead over Portland for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers played later at the Los Angeles Lakers. New Orleans is in 11th place in the West with nine games remaining and faces long odds in trying to overtake Dallas, Portland and Denver for the final playoff berth.

Nevertheless, against the Nuggets, the Pelicans overcame the absence of Cousins, who sat out because of a right ankle injury sustained during Friday’s loss at Houston.

Davis had his 45th double-double of the season and finished with 30 or more points for the 32nd time.

NCAA-MISSISSIPPI ST-BAYLOR

William, Mississippi State women earn 1st Final Four berth

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Morgan William scored a career-high 41 points, and No. 2 seed Mississippi State upset top-seeded Baylor 94-85 in overtime Sunday to reach the Final Four for the first time.

William, a 5-foot-5 guard, was chosen Most Outstanding Player of the regional. She set a school record for most points in an NCAA tournament game.

Victoria Vivians scored 24 points and Teaira McCowan added 10 for Mississippi State (33-4).

Kalani Brown scored 27 points and Nina Davis had 18 for Baylor (33-4), which lost in the Elite Eight for the fourth consecutive year.

William made a 3-pointer to give Mississippi State a 73-68 lead in regulation, but Baylor responded with a 7-0 run, and Brown’s basket put the Lady Bears ahead by two. William’s layup with 22 seconds remaining tied the game at 75 and forced overtime.

The game featured 24 lead changes.

STANFORD-NOTRE DAME

Stanford rallies, edges Notre Dame 76-75 to reach Final Four

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Alanna Smith’s layup with 23 seconds left capped Stanford’s rally from a 16-point deficit in the second half, Erica McCall blocked a last-second shot and the Cardinal edged top-seeded Notre Dame 76-75 Sunday to reach its first Final Four since 2014.

Brittany McPhee scored 27 as the second-seeded Cardinal (32-5) won its eighth in a row overall. This was the third straight year Stanford and Notre Dame have met in the NCAA Tournament, with the Cardinal winning twice.

Down 47-31 in the third quarter, Stanford surged to end Notre Dame’s 17-game winning streak. The Irish (33-4) had a final shot, but McCall blocked Arike Ogunbowale’s drive near the basket.

The win in the Lexington Regional gives Stanford a chance to pursue its third national championship under coach Tara VanDerveer.

Among those in the crowd at Rupp Arena was Jon Samuelson, whose daughter, Karlie, scored 15 for Stanford. A day earlier, he was at the Bridgeport Regional to see another daughter, UConn star Katie Lou Samuelson, help the Huskies win their 110th straight game.

THUNDER-ROCKETS

Williams leads Rockets to easy 137-125 win over Thunder

HOUSTON (AP) – Lou Williams scored 31 points off the bench, James Harden finished with 22 points and 12 assists, and the Houston Rockets never trailed while cruising to a 137-125 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Russell Westbrook had 39 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double and his 36th this season, but Harden led the Rockets to a 25-point lead through three quarters in the matchup between top MVP candidates.

Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon added 24 points apiece for the Rockets, whose lead was trimmed to eight on a 3-pointer by Westbrook with about 90 seconds left. The Rockets scored four quick points after that to secure the victory.

Harden left late in the game after crashing into the court and appearing to injure his left wrist but said in a TV interview he expected to be OK.