State legislators working on new budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi legislators are working toward a new budget.

On Monday, some budget bills were still being discussed.

Representatives voted Monday to send two transportation spending bills back for more negotiations with state senators.

Some are unhappy with more than $45 million in special projects inserted in the bill. Discussion on the Department of Mental Health was also a hot topic.

Democratic representatives said a $19 million cut come down.

Likewise, The Department of Rehabilitation Services could see a more than $3 million cut.

“You can’t just look at this in terms of dollars. Certain agencies are under federal matching programs whether it’s Medicaid or mental health or veterans care,” said Jay Hughes, a Democratic Representative of District 12

“We’re not going to find more money in this process so I would ask you not to recommit and move forward in this process,” said Sam Mims, a Republican Representative of District 97.

Mississippi’s budget faces major reductions this year, with the legislature’s failure to come up with a bond bill. That means the state can’t borrow money – and there’s also a $170 million cut from the governor.