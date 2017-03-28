Boil water advisory issued for City of Raymond

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — A boil water advisory has been issued for Raymond residents.

The advisory is for customers who get their drinking water from the City of Raymond.

The precautionary notice was issued because the system lost pressure.

Officials recommend that customers boil any water to be consumed for one minute. Users will be notified when tests show water is safe to consume.

Below are some tips from the Mississippi State Department of Health:

If you are under a boil-water notice

Do not drink tap water.

drink tap water. Do not use ice made from recent tap water.

use ice made from recent tap water. Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks. Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.

Wash dishes , fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.

, fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended. Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

with boiled or bottled water. Wash your hands and bathe as usual . Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed. Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.

Disinfecting Water

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute to kill most organisms.

If you cannot boil your water, mix eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of unscented, ordinary household chlorine bleach (5.25 percent sodium hypochlorite) per gallon of water. Mix the solution thoroughly, and let stand for about 30 minutes. (This treatment will kill bacteria, but not parasitic organisms.) If water is muddy or cloudy, remove sediment by straining it through a cloth or filter paper before disinfecting.

mix eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of unscented, ordinary household chlorine bleach (5.25 percent sodium hypochlorite) per gallon of water. Mix the solution thoroughly, and let stand for about 30 minutes. (This treatment will kill bacteria, but not parasitic organisms.) If water is muddy or cloudy, remove sediment by straining it through a cloth or filter paper before disinfecting. Alternatively, water may be treated with chlorine or iodine tablets.

If you cannot boil your water, mix eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of unscented, ordinary household chlorine bleach per gallon of water. Mix the solution thoroughly, and let stand for about 30 minutes before using.