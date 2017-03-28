Budget cuts could affect more state agencies

Related Coverage Lawmakers say Bryant can use another $50M to cover deficits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — As state lawmakers look ahead to the 2018 budget, there’s still the matter of the end of 2017 to consider.



Tuesday, they gave Gov. Phil Bryant permission to take more money from the state reserve. Bryant said on Friday that he hopes he won’t have to use those reserve funds.

Lawmakers approved dozens of budget bills Monday. The Department of Mental Health could see more than a $19 million cut.

“We need to be talking about enhancements. Instead, we’re talking about cuts at the legislature,” said Matt Nalker of Mississippi ARC. “I tell you for organizations like mine, or more importantly for families that are out there looking for these support services, it’s really a sad day.”

The Department of Mental Health says budget cuts are likely to affect most general fund services except for many community expansion efforts that the state has been making since 2014.

Narker works as an advocate for people with developmental disabilities, among others.

“We link them to the services and make sure the services are quality and appropriate for that person,” he said.

Nalker says there’s already a waiting list to get into some community mental health programs and related one story of a young homeless man in North Mississippi who couldn’t get into a local program for help. He was placed in south Mississippi where there was room.

“It’s a crying shame that a person from extreme North Mississippi would have to come 300 miles, disconnect them from their family that wants to try to help them, that doesn’t want to just put them out on the street but for behavioral issues, he needed that help that could not be provided in that community,” he said.

The Department of Mental Health served more than 2,500 people in their homes and communities in 2016. Funding those slots would cost more than $5 million in 2018. There are about 1,400 people still waiting for a slot to open up.