Clinton High junior gets perfect score on ACT

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Clinton High School student received a perfect score on the ACT.

Michael Franks scored a 36. Franks is the second 11th grader to make a perfect score on the college readiness assessment.

Clinton High junior Tanner DeYoung scored a 36 earlier this school year.

Administrators said they have six students in the junior class who have qualified for STAR recognition. A score of 35 or above gets STAR recognition.

Juniors who have scored 35 include Herleen Kaur, Mary Madison Pevey, Wesley Thomas and Patrick Vinzant.

There are 42 students at CHS who have scored 30 or higher on the test.