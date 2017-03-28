Commission approves changes for alligator hunting permit application

Related Coverage Changes proposed to applying for alligator hunting permits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks has approved a proposal that changes the process for applying for alligator hunting permits in the state.

As proposed, a total of 920 permits will be available within seven hunting zones across the state for the 10-day season.

The season will start on August 25 and will last until September 4, 2017.

The process for issuing permits will change to an electronic application followed by a random drawing of applicants. Drawn applicants will be notified by email with a link to purchase their permit within a limited amount of time. The permits will be $200.

Any unpurchased permits from the first drawing will be entered into a second drawing. Applicants from the second drawing will also be notified by email with a link to purchase their permit within a limited amount of time. Applications will be accepted for one week beginning June 1.

To be eligible to apply for an alligator hunting permit you must be a resident of Mississippi, at least 16 years of age at the time of application.

Applications will be free, but electronic processing fees will be required. Applicants may only apply in one alligator hunting zone of their choice. Applications will be accepted online or at any point of sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

Applicants must have one of the following licenses to be eligible to apply:

a valid Mississippi Sportsman License

All-Game Hunting/Fishing License

Small Game Hunting/Fishing License

Apprentice Sportsman License

Apprentice All Game License

Apprentice Small Game License

Senior Exempt License

Disabled Exempt License

Lifetime License.

A private lands alligator hunting season will be available to landowners whose properties meet specific qualifications within 33 open counties. Two new counties, Coahoma and Tallahatchie, were added for the private lands season for 2017, Applications and instructions for private lands permits are available online. Applications are accepted in June and must be submitted by July 1.

For more information regarding alligator hunting rules and regulations, visit our MDWFP’s website.