Hearing held at State Capitol about gender equality

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi participated in a legislative hearing on gender equality and transgender rights Tuesday.

The hearing was sponsored by Senator Debbie Dawkins and held at the State Capitol.

Malaysia Walker spoke about the struggles she’s had to face being a transgender woman.

“People are scared,” Walker said. “People are terrified, especially people in LGBT community because we don’t know what to look forward to.”

The purpose of the meeting was to ask lawmakers to keep the LGBT community in mind when passing different laws. The ACLU said this public education effort would increase legislators’ familiarity with transgender people and build support for trans rights.