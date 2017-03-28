Immigrant’s bid to avoid deportation before US Supreme Court

FILE PHOTO - In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in the morning in Washington. The Supreme Court is taking up the case of a longtime U.S. resident who is facing deportation to South Korea after pleading guilty to a drug crime based on his lawyer’s bad advice. The justices are hearing argument March 29 in an appeal by Jae Lee, who has lived in the United States for 35 years and has never been back to South Korea since coming to the United States when he was 13. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is taking up the case of a longtime U.S. resident who is facing deportation to South Korea after pleading guilty to a drug crime based on his lawyer’s bad advice.

The justices are hearing argument Tuesday in an appeal by Jae (JAY) Lee, who has lived in the United States for 35 years and has never been back to South Korea since coming to the United States when he was 13.

The case has taken on increased importance because President Donald Trump has promised to step up deportations, with a special focus on immigrants who have been convicted of crimes. The American Bar Association has estimated that one of every 10 criminal defendants is not an American citizen.

 

