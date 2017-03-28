Journalist Wilson ‘Bill’ Minor dies; covered civil rights

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Published:
CORRECTS DATE FROM MARCH 27 TO MARCH 28 - LE -In this Wednesday, April 1, 2015 file photo, veteran Mississippi journalist and syndicated columnist Bill Minor tells a story during a ceremony in Senate chambers where he was honored for his journalistic prose, in Jackson, Miss. Minor, a journalist who chronicled Mississippi through almost 70 years of change including its turbulent struggle over civil rights, died Tuesday, March 28, 2017. He was 94. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Wilson F. “Bill” Minor, a journalist who chronicled Mississippi through almost 70 years of change including its turbulent struggle over civil rights, has died.

Deborah Ashcraft of Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson says the 94-year-old Minor died Tuesday.

Minor was a Louisiana native and served in World War II before he began covering Mississippi in 1947 for The Times-Picayune newspaper of New Orleans. He later ran his own weekly newspaper and wrote a syndicated political column.

Minor covered the 1955 acquittal of two white men accused of killing black teenager Emmett Till for whistling at a white woman, the 1962 riots after the court-ordered integration of the University of Mississippi, the 1963 assassination of Mississippi NAACP leader Medgar Evers and the 1964 “Mississippi Burning” slayings of three civil rights workers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

