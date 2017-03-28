Judge dismisses Mayor Yarber’s counterclaim in sexual harassment case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The counterclaim that Mayor Tony Yarber filed against Kimberly Bracey has been dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan, III signed the order on March 20 to grant Bracey’s motion to dismiss the counterclaim that Yarber filed against her.

Bracey filed a lawsuit in August 2016 alleging sexual discrimination while she was employed by the City of Jackson. She worked for the city from April 2014 until April 2015.

In response to Bracey’s lawsuit, Yarber filed his counterclaim in October 2016 for defamation and abuse of process.

The order says that because Yarber’s abuse-of-process claim is based solely on Bracey filing the lawsuit, it was dismissed. Yarber also claimed that Bracey’s accusations defamed his name. The judge said the counterclaim failed to prove it.

The judge said the issues addressed in the counterclaim would not change the outcome, which is why it was dismissed.

Read the order to dismiss Yarber’s lawsuit here.