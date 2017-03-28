Judge dismisses Mayor Yarber’s counterclaim in sexual harassment case

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The counterclaim that Mayor Tony Yarber filed against Kimberly Bracey has been dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan, III signed the order on March 20 to grant Bracey’s motion to dismiss the counterclaim that Yarber filed against her.

Bracey filed a lawsuit in August 2016 alleging sexual discrimination while she was employed by the City of Jackson. She worked for the city from April 2014 until April 2015.

In response to Bracey’s lawsuit, Yarber filed his counterclaim in October 2016 for defamation and abuse of process.

The order says that because Yarber’s abuse-of-process claim is based solely on Bracey filing the lawsuit, it was dismissed. Yarber also claimed that Bracey’s accusations defamed his name. The judge said the counterclaim failed to prove it.

The judge said the issues addressed in the counterclaim would not change the outcome, which is why it was dismissed.

Read the order to dismiss Yarber’s lawsuit here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s