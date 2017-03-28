Lawmakers say Bryant can use another $50M to cover deficits

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi lawmakers are giving Gov. Phil Bryant permission to withdraw another $50 million from state reserves to cover deficits in the budget year that ends June 30.

The House and Senate Tuesday approved Senate Bill 2649 and sent it to Bryant, who is expected to sign it.

Bryant has cut $171 million from the state budget since July. He has also withdrawn $50 million from the state rainy day fund – the limit he can take in a year without additional legislative authorization.

When he announced a fourth round of budget cuts Friday, Bryant asked for permission to withdraw more money from the $240 million rainy day fund. He told reporters Monday that he wanted $25 million more in authority, but said he hoped he wouldn’t have to use it.

