Lee County woman indicted for felony abuse of a vulnerable person

Bridgett Copeland (Photo: AG's Office)

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Lee County woman has been arrested for felony abuse of a vulnerable person.

42-year-old Bridgett Copeland was arrested after being indicted  by an Itawamba County grand jury, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.

Copeland was booked into the Itawamba County jail and released on a $25,000 bond.

The indictment alleges that last June, Copeland intentionally sprayed Perineal Wash, a blue liquid chemical, into the eyes of a patient while Copeland was employed as certified nurse aide at a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Fulton.

Her arraignment date is set for July 27.

If convicted, Copeland faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum of $20,000 in fines.

 

