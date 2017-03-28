UPDATE: Aircraft reported missing in Monroe County located

UPDATE: The aircraft that went missing in Monroe County has been located, according to WCBI.

The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency said the private plane was headed to Madison.

WCBI also reported that the coroner is at the scene.

WJTV will continue to update this story as more details become available.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating a missing aircraft in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency confirmed that they received a call around 10 a.m. Tuesday about the aircraft.

No other details have been released.

WJTV is working to get more information about the investigation. We will provide updates as we get them.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.