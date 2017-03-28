MSU’s Final Four run built on yearly milestones

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The programs success has been incremental with fifth-year head coach Vic Schaefer.

In his first year, the team finished below .500.

In year two, the Bulldogs made the quraterfinals of the NIT.

In year three, MSU made the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Last year, MSU made the Sweet 16.

This year, the team made the Elite Eight and now the Final Four.

It’s consistent growth for this program, but the players say this year still feels too good to be true. Here from seniors Breanna Richardson and Dominique Dillingham in the video above.