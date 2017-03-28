Murder suspect waives extradition to Jackson County, MS

LATIMER, Miss. (AP) – Capital murder suspect Thomas Elliott Stafford has waived extradition to Jackson County, where he faces prosecution in the killing of a man found dead in a freezer.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2oc4Pru) that 40-year-old Stafford, found in Portland, Oregon, is accused of strangling 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall Sr. in Latimer on March 3. Kirkendall’s body was found in a freezer and his stolen Cadillac was found in Alabama.

Federal marshals arrested Stafford on Saturday.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says Stafford agreed to be returned to Jackson County in a Monday hearing in Portland. However, Stafford won’t return immediately. He has a probation hearing Thursday in Portland.

Ezell says Stafford was serving 12 months on probation for a meth possession conviction and arrest in Portland in September.

It’s unclear if Stafford has an attorney.

