Reward offered for info on wanted Madison County fugitive

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

A reward is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest of David Deshone Cage.

Cage is wanted for the sale of marijuana while in possession of a handgun.

U.S. Marshals are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information that leads to the positive location and arrest of this Cage would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.