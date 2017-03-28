Smurfette is shunned in Israeli ultra-Orthodox city

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
A poster for the Smurfs, The Lost Village, movie is seen in the central Israeli city of Ramat Gan. Tuesday, March, 28, 2017. The PR firm promoting “Smurfs: The Lost Village” says it removed Smurfette from promo posters in central city of Bnei Brak so as not to offend its ultra-Orthodox Jewish residents. The deeply conservative ultra-Orthodox chafe at the public display of women’s images. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

BNEI BRAK, Israel (AP) – Israel’s pious ultra-Orthodox Jewish community has long chafed at public displays of women, whether the images are of female public figures or ordinary women.

Now even animated characters appear to be a no-go.

The PR company promoting “Smurfs: The Lost Village” movie, which opens Thursday in Israel, says it has removed the images of Smurfette – the only female among the Smurf characters – from promo posters in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak.

The Mirka’im-Hutzot Zahav company says it did so as not to offend the city’s ultra-Orthodox residents.

The original poster shows Smurfette alongside friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty. But in Bnei Brak, she’s nowhere to be found.

The ultra-Orthodox press in Israel has previously avoided publishing pictures of Hillary Clinton during last year’s American presidential race.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s