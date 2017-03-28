Storm rips off roof, damages Raymond restaurant

Related Coverage Boil water advisory issued for City of Raymond

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — After years of saving up to open a restaurant, Angelica and Patricia Hernandez’s dreams were dealt a significant blow Monday night.

“I fell to my knees, and I thought what are we going to do from here,” Angelica Hernandez said. She is the co-owner of the restaurant the Cook’s Nook.

A gaping hole now remains in the ceiling above the kitchen where water continues to seep in. With almost their entire savings put into the restaurant, Angelica and her mother Patricia wonder how they will pay to fix the damage.

“It breaks my heart and it makes me realize other people that have gone through this you know what little help that I had done for things like this when it does happen how much it really means I never thought it meant much until now when I realized how much a little bit of help would help so much.”

This was a second chance for Patricia. Her first restaurant in Mobile, Alabama was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. She says she’s just thankful that the damage done at the Cook’s Nook can be fixed.

“Thank God this is repairable so I just want to tell my customers to have patience,” she said.