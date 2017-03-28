Thousands with power, schools closed after damaging storms Monday night

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Andrew Nomura, WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Storms last night damaged homes throughout Mississippi.  Approximately four thousand people are still without power in Mississippi this morning, about 3,600 of those are in Hinds County.  Crews are working on restoring power to those homes.  

For some the closures have caused power outages.  School is cancelled at the following schools today:

  • Raymond Freshman Academy (9th grade)
  • Raymond High School (10th through 12th grades)
  • Rebul Acadmeny
  • Utica Elementary Middle School (kindergarten through 8th grades)

 

This post will be updated with additional closures but parents, especially in Hinds County, are advised to check with their local school if power is out in the area.

Graphic Credit: Entergy/Entergy Mississippi Inc. (http://www.etrviewoutage.com)

 

 

