Thousands with power, schools closed after damaging storms Monday night

Related Coverage Homes are damaged and thousands are without power after storm

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Storms last night damaged homes throughout Mississippi. Approximately four thousand people are still without power in Mississippi this morning, about 3,600 of those are in Hinds County. Crews are working on restoring power to those homes.

For some the closures have caused power outages. School is cancelled at the following schools today:

Raymond Freshman Academy (9th grade)

Raymond High School (10th through 12th grades)

Rebul Acadmeny

Utica Elementary Middle School (kindergarten through 8th grades)

This post will be updated with additional closures but parents, especially in Hinds County, are advised to check with their local school if power is out in the area.

Heads up! We're still dealing with the impacts of the storm last night. #MSwx https://t.co/rl5jM6mIf9 — Terran Kirksey WJTV (@tkweather) March 28, 2017

Several roads in Hinds Co are pitch black this morning due to the power outages so please drive carefully this AM @WJTV — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) March 28, 2017

Update- 3600 people without power in Hinds Co. and a little more than 4000 people are without power across central MS. @WJTV — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) March 28, 2017

Traffic lights out at highway 18 and hinds Blvd/Raymond lake rd. Drive carefully @WJTV #stormdamage pic.twitter.com/2QHsFStua9 — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) March 28, 2017