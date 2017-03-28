TRAFFIC: 6 Injured, 2 vehicles flipped in I-55 crash

UPDATE: 03/28/2017 12:28pm JPD says the crash involved three vehicles, two of which flipped over. There are six people injured; one is in serious condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Update: 3 veh accident, 2 vehicles flipped, 6 injured/transported, 1 serious cond. Cause of crash under investigation. More info to come. https://t.co/tCBqc9x41A — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 28, 2017

UPDATE: 03/28/2017 12:04pm The Jackson Police Department (JPD) says, via social media, that the crash involves an AMR ambulance. At least one person has been injured.

JPD on scene of multi veh accident involving AMR ambulance, I-55N/Northside Dr. One confirmed injury and transport. Expect traffic delays. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 28, 2017

UPDATE: 03/28/2017 12:03pm Delays near the crash are now estimated as being approximately an hour and a half.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The three left lanes of traffic on I-55 northbound past Northside Drive near Exit 100 are blocked in Hinds County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) estimates the traffic impact as “high,” with delays estimated as being approximately two hours in duration.

The exact nature of the incident is not known at this time. Police and emergency responders are on the scene.

