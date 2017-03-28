TRAFFIC: 6 Injured, 2 vehicles flipped in I-55 crash

Photo Credit: Vergie Redmond, WJTV

UPDATE: 03/28/2017 12:28pm JPD says the crash involved three vehicles, two of which flipped over.  There are six people injured; one is in serious condition.  The cause of the crash is under investigation.

UPDATE: 03/28/2017 12:04pm The Jackson Police Department (JPD) says, via social media, that the crash involves an AMR ambulance.  At least one person has been injured.

UPDATE: 03/28/2017 12:03pm Delays near the crash are now estimated as being approximately an hour and a half.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The three left lanes of traffic on I-55 northbound past Northside Drive near Exit 100 are blocked in Hinds County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) estimates the traffic impact as “high,” with delays estimated as being approximately two hours in duration.

MDOT I-55 near Northside Drive 03282017

 

The exact nature of the incident is not known at this time.  Police and emergency responders are on the scene.

WJTV will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

