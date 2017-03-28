Trooper school funding bill passes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol has been given the green light to fund a new trooper school.

Authorities said this is a plus for safety.

“We won’t have to have people waiting 30 to 40 minutes to wait for a trooper to respond,” said MHP Cpl. Eric Henry. “Right now in some districts, we’ll have approximately three troopers working nine counties.”

Monday the state legislature approved a new state trooper class for the Department of Public Safety, the first since March 2015.

“We’re allowed 650 troopers on the roadway, we have about 475,” Henry said.

There are also about 150 troopers due for retirement,” he said. “Over the last few years, MHP has been doing the best they can offering overtime and using what manpower they have.”

“Grabbing people out the office to try to help accommodate each other to help out on the roadway, it’s been a hard struggle but hopefully our trooper school that we have will kind of help us out a little bit.”

Right now the bill is waiting for Gov. Bryant’s signature. There is no set date on when that funding will become available. However, MHP is expecting it to come at some point this year.