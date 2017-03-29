2 arrested for drugs after Madison traffic stop

By Published: Updated:

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities arrested two people in Madison after a traffic stop on I-55 Wednesday.

According to Madison Police Chief Gene Waldrop, drugs and a gun were found in the car.

We’re told that the men are from California.

Chief Waldrop said the driver did not immediately stop for interdiction officers. Once he did, he along with a passenger got out the vehicle and tried to run away.

One of them was immediately taken into custody; the second person was arrested after police found him hiding in a dumpster.

Police said they recovered found cocaine, marijuana, and a gun.

Chief Waldrop said no one was injured; there was no chase.

His office was assisted by other agencies.

