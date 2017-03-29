2nd arrest made in carjackings that targeted 8-year-old, 2 women

Related Coverage 1 charged in carjackings that targeted 8-year-old and 2 women

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police say a second person has been arrested in connection with two carjackings that happened earlier this month.

Police charged 21-year-old Denarious Watts with armed robbery of an individual and auto theft.

Officers said on Saturday, March 25, the red Hyundai Elantra that was stolen on March 17 was recovered in Simpson County. Watts was inside along with a juvenile. Police said they were both questioned and Watts was arrested.

On March 17 around 12:30 a.m., police went to the Woodridge Apartments to respond to a carjacking.

The victim told police that three men, two of the armed, robbed her and took her Hyundai. She was not injured.

That same morning around 5:51 a.m., police responded to a second carjacking, this time it was on Laurel Oak Drive. The victim was with her 8-year-old son when the incident happened.

The victim said a man pointed a gun at her son’s head and demanded that he get out of the car. The child got out of the car and the robber left the scene in her silver Honda Accord.

The woman and her son were not hurt. She told police that she also saw a red Hyundai leave the scene as well.

The Honda Accord was recovered on March 20 at an undisclosed location.

Police arrested Javaris Thompson on March 18 in connection with the Woodridge Apartments carjacking. He was charged with armed carjacking and possession of stolen goods.

Saturday, they said Thompson was also identified as a suspect in the second case. He is now also charged with armed robbery of an individual and auto theft in addition to the previous charges.

