Allman Brothers Band co-founder’s wife arrested in Florida

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - The Allman Brothers band perform in 1972 in front of a television audience. The musicians, from left are, Chuck Leavell, keys; Jamoie Johanson, drums; Dickey Betts, lead and slide guitar; Berry Oakley, bass; Butch Trucks, drums and percussion. (AP Photo)

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – The wife of an Allman Brothers Band founding member is accused of pointing a rifle at members of a rowing team in Florida.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials say 62-year-old Donna Betts was charged Tuesday with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. She’s married to guitarist Dickey Betts.

The Herald-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2oaJPEI ) reports a 911 caller said the woman was standing on the dock behind her home Monday, pointing a rifle toward about 100 teens and coaches from the Sarasota Crew rowing team in boats and on a nearby dock.

Arrest records say Donna Betts threatened to shoot them and called 911, saying the rowers have destroyed her life.

She lives next to the team’s practice facility.

Betts is being held without bond. An attorney wasn’t listed on jail records.

 

