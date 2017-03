BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — Biloxi Police are looking for a missing 30-year-old woman.

According to police, Lindsey Newman was last seen on March 9, 2017, around 1 a.m. on Beach Boulevard.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

We’re told that there appears to be no suspicious activity at this time.

Anyone with information on Newman’s location, contact police at (228) 435-6112.