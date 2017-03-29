Capital city could get subsidy for water and roads

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi government would spend millions of dollars a year to subsidize infrastructure in central parts of Jackson, if Gov. Phil Bryant approves.

Senators and representatives on Wednesday passed a final version of House Bill 1226 . It would divert some sales tax revenue from state coffers to be spent in Jackson beginning July 1, 2018.

Jackson city leaders have long argued that state government should pay more to aid the capital city because state properties are exempt from property taxes, but the city is required to provide services.

The measure is projected to provide about $11 million a year by 2021. State government would decide what projects it would be spent on.

A version of the bill failed on the last day of the 2016 session.

"We're very happy that the state has finally stepped up to the plate." Says Sen. Horhn regarding Capitol Complez bill pic.twitter.com/6IOazAWk3s — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) March 29, 2017

Capital Complex Bill passes BOTH houses to provide funding for City of Jackson infrastructure. — Tony Yarber (@TonyYarber) March 29, 2017

Grateful to the State of MS House of Reps for passing the CCID providing funding for Jackson's infrastructure. — Tony Yarber (@TonyYarber) March 29, 2017