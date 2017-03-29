Christie, Trump to launch drug addiction task force

Jill Colvin and Vivian Salama, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, listens to a patient at the Newark Renaissance House, during a visit to the drug addiction rehab facility, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Christie followed his visit with a news conference, which served as the first time the governor took questions in months. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) – After being unceremoniously dropped from President Donald Trump’s transition team, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is dipping his toes into the administration by taking the lead of a White House commission to combat opioid addiction.

Christie was at the White House Tuesday, meeting with the administration in preparation for the commission rollout.

He and President Trump will host an opioid and drug abuse listening session at the White House to formally kick off the effort Wednesday.

It’s a familiar setting for the governor, who has made fighting heroin and prescription drug abuse a centerpiece of his administration and spoke extensively about the issue during his own presidential bid.

