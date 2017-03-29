Emmett Till relative meets with Attorney General Jeff Sessions

WASHINGTON (AP) – Family members of Emmett Till are pushing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to push for enforcement of a law that allows prosecutors to reinvestigate old civil rights murder cases.

The meeting between Sessions and members of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation and the Emmett Till Justice Campaign happened Tuesday.

Deborah Watts is Till’s cousin and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation. She says Sessions was receptive to working on pushing for enforcement, and they hope to get an advisory panel named to choose cases prosecutors should go after.

The Emmett Till Civil Rights Crimes Act allows prosecutors to investigate crimes committed before 1980. In August 1955, Till was kidnapped, tortured, shot and mutilated.

Watts visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture afterward to view Till’s casket.

