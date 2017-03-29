Fire destroys building at Vicksburg apartment complex

Officials say this is a vacant apartment building

Published:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg authorities are investigating a fire that happened at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

According to the Vicksburg Fire Department, the fire happened at the Whispering Woods Apartments on Highway 61 around 2 a.m.

One of the buildings was destroyed.

Officials said no one was living in the apartment and no injuries were reported.

The fire department said that the apartment doesn’t have any electricity or water. They are trying to determine what started the flames. The investigation is ongoing.

