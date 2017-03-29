Ford recalls 440K vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble

FILE PHOTO - In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 the 2013 Ford Kuga owned by Warren Krog burns out in Alberton JohannesburgThe South African unit of the Ford Motor Company says it is recalling 4,556 Kuga vehicles following several dozen reports of the car catching fire. Jeff Nemeth, Ford's regional chief executive, said Monday Jan. 16 2017, that 1.6-liter Kugas made between December 2012 and February 2014 must be taken to a Ford dealer as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Warren Krog)

DETROIT (AP) – Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

The first recall covers over 230,000 Escape SUVs, Fiesta ST subcompacts, Fusion midsize cars and Transit Connect vans with 1.6-Liter turbocharged engines from 2013 through 2015.

The company says engines can overheat, causing the cylinder head to crack and leak oil that can catch fire. Ford has 29 reports of fires, but no injuries.

Owners can keep driving the vehicles but should go to a dealer if the cars overheat or frequently need coolant.

The company also is adding 211,000 vehicles to a previous recall to replace faulty door latches. That recall covers the 2014 Fiesta and the 2013 and 2014 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ.

 

