JPS mom says school bus frequently picks up her children late

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson mom says the bus that picks up her kids for school has frequently been running late, sometimes over an hour.

“These kids are not at school on time” Terri Champion, the parent says. “They are marked absent.”

The mother of three said her kids’ school buses have been late for the past two weeks. Her oldest child attends Chastain Middle. His pick up time is 7 a.m.

“Sometimes they come at 8. Sometimes they come at 9,” Trevion White said, a student who rides the bus.

Trevion came home one day telling his mom he had to go to class with no breakfast.

“Breakfast was over, and I just had to sign in and go to class,” he said.

JPS officials sent us a statement about the issue.

On occasions when there is a late bus arriving at school, the Transportation Department notifies the school and students are allowed to eat breakfast. The District’s bus arrival and pickup time has improved tremendously compared to last school year. However, we still have challenges with a shortage of drivers and buses. In response to that, the District is looking into the possibility of outsourcing part or all of its transportation services and amending school start and dismissal times. Additionally, the Transportation Department has received and installed 200 GPS devices on the District’s buses. This new technology has enhanced our ability to improve routes, safety, and accessibility. Four new buses have been added to our fleet to improve timeliness of the morning drop-off and afternoon pickup. The District has made adjustments to improve the pickup and drop off of students to McLeod Elementary and Chastain Middle as well as other schools in the District. This includes the reassigning of drivers, buses, and routes.

Trevion and his classmate, Amarion, tell me their grades have been slipping because of the late bus.

“We have to skip the first block and go to the second block and they are already halfway done with they work already,” said Amarion Thompson.

“I get phone calls from them saying Trevion didn’t complete this, well Trevion can’t complete this if Trevion is not at work,” his mom said.

The district wants parents to know if they have questions or concerns regarding transportation to give them a call at 601-960-8935. Parents should also include their student’s bus number if it is a Transportation matter.