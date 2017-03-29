Lawmakers send bill changing school takeover rules to Bryant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi could take over school districts for longer periods of time in an attempt to focus on academic improvement.

House and Senate members agreed Tuesday to Senate Bill 2431 , sending it to Gov. Phil Bryant for his approval or veto.

It would change the Department of Education’s current takeover model, calling the person appointed by the state an interim superintendent rather than a conservator. State Superintendent Carey Wright has said she wants to focus more on academic improvement and less on complying with state rules and improving finances.

“MDE needs to invest as much, if not more time, in fixing academic problems as clearing accreditation violations,” said Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison, an Oxford Republican. “That’s what they’re trying to do, is return a district to stability and implement best practices that are sustainable.”

The bill suggests any district with an academic rating of D or F when taken over achieve a C rating for five consecutive years before the state returns it to local control. Because the Mississippi Department of Education has, in the past, struggled to improve academic performance in districts it takes over, that could mean a district would be under state control indefinitely.

“If they didn’t come back to C, there’s no limit to how long they could control the schools,” said Sen. Angela Hill, a Picayune Republican.

The bill was changed, though, to say that the Board of Education could return a school to local control even if it didn’t reach that grade for five years in a row.

Also Tuesday, lawmakers sent a bill to Bryant changing the qualifications to be a school superintendent.

Senate Bill 2398 says each new superintendent must have at least six years of administrative experience, including at least three as a principal in a school with an A or B rating or in a school that improved its grade. The bill stipulates that superintendents hired from other states must have worked in a school with a “comparable” rating.

The bill also directs the state Board of Education to develop alternative credentials by Jan. 1. People who have been superintendents or assistant superintendents in the past five years would be exempt.

___

Follow Jeff Amy at: http://twitter.com/jeffamy . Read his work at https://www.apnews.com/search/JeffAmy .