Man shot multiple times in Clinton; Police investigating

By Published:

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man was shot multiple times in Clinton Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clinton authorities, they received a call around 2:30 p.m. about gunshots near the Magnolia Road and Old Vicksburg Road.

Officers went to the scene and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot near the intersection.

The victim was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives collected multiple shell casings at the scene. According to police, the victim is known to the police department for extensive criminal activity throughout the Metro area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

