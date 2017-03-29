Morgan William playing for her late father

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) – After scoring 41 points in Mississippi State’s win over Baylor in the Elite Eight Sunday, Morgan William broke down in tears during a postgame interview with ESPN’s Kaylee Hartung.

Head coach Vic Schaefer revealed the day before the game was the three-year anniversary of her father’s death. Recently, our affiliate, WIAT in Birmingham, caught up with Morgan’s mom, Monica Rory, who explained the role Morgan’s father played in her basketball career.

