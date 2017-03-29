Power knocked out after JPD officer hits pole during crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Power went out for more than 500 Entergy customers Tuesday night after a police officer hit a light pole during a crash.

Jackson Police Department Commander Tyree Jones said the officer was headed north on Bailey Avenue when a white Jaguar turned left from Ash Street in front of the patrol car.

The officer hit the Jaguar and then crashed into a light pole.

The driver of the Jaguar was taken to the hospital. Commander Jones said the officer was not injured.

Entergy Spokesperson Mara Hartmann said power went out in that area around 11 p.m., but crews were able to restore it by 12:40 a.m.

The pole that was damaged is being replaced.