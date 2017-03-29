JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Legislature has ended its 2017 regular session but will have to return later to pass budgets for the attorney general’s office and the Department of Transportation.

Gov. Phil Bryant will decide the starting date for a special session, and he will set the agenda. The new budget year begins July 1.

Spending proposals for transportation and the attorney general died because of disputes before a deadline late Monday.

The House and Senate wrapped up their other work Wednesday, four days before the scheduled end of the three-month session.

Just before leaving the Capitol, House members said farewell to longtime Republican Rep. Mark Formby of Picayune. He is leaving the Legislature to join the three-member Workers Compensation Commission.