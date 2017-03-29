TRAFFIC: Crash East Frontage Road and Eastover Drive in Jackson

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Margaret-Ann Carter, WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A crash is reported on East Frontage Road and Eastover Drive in Jackson this morning.

Few details are available.  The Jackson Police Department (JPD) and AMR are on the scene.  At least two vehicles are involved.  One car is flipped on its side.  WJTV”s Margaret-Ann Carter is on the scene and is working to learn more.  She says that at least one person has been put on a stretcher.  Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

 

 

