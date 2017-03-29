TRAFFIC: Crash East Frontage Road and Eastover Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A crash is reported on East Frontage Road and Eastover Drive in Jackson this morning.

Few details are available. The Jackson Police Department (JPD) and AMR are on the scene. At least two vehicles are involved. One car is flipped on its side. WJTV”s Margaret-Ann Carter is on the scene and is working to learn more. She says that at least one person has been put on a stretcher. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

Ambulance staying on scene right now with the person inside. @WJTV https://t.co/YhAdrjp4gZ — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) March 29, 2017

One person is being put on a stretcher and taken away by AMR – two car collision on east frontage and eastover rd in Jackson. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/R6euBrCqI4 — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) March 29, 2017

Breaking- 2 car wreck at the light on east frontage rd and eastover dr. Ambulance and @JacksonMSPolice on scene 1 car flipped on side @WJTV pic.twitter.com/ZwscmyZEWu — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) March 29, 2017

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.