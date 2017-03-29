CLEARED: Crash Highway 49 north at Passon Road in Yazoo

UPDATE: 03/29/2017 8:06am – The scene of this traffic incident is now clear.

Yazoo County Chief Deputy Joseph Head tells WJTV that the driver of the truck has a broken ankle. He says that there are no other injuries.

Original Story:

YAZOO, Mississippi (WJTV) – Emergency responders are working the scene of a crash on Highway 49 North at Passon Road in the area known locally as “Little Yazoo.”

Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff confirms that a smaller truck appears to have rear-ended an 18-wheeler. There is no word yet on possible injuries.

Traffic delays are uncertain. Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area. WJTV has a crew en route to the scene and will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.