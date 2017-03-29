Vehicle stolen from Jackson business; 2 in custody after crashing on Fortification Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people were taken into custody in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation after crashing on Fortification Street.

Commander Tyree Jones of Jackson Police said a white Ford F-150 was stolen from Kolb’s Cleaners on State Street around 9:30 a.m.

Police said three people were in a gray Nissan Pathfinder. One person jumped in the Ford and took off. The Nissan with the two others left behind the stolen Ford.

Officers spotted the Nissan near Fortification Street around 9:35. Commander Jones said the two people inside noticed the officer and then crashed into a Seabrooks Florist Van near Whitworth Street.

The two people in the Nissan were detained, Jones said. The driver of the van had minor injuries.

Officers found the stolen Ford F-150 on Jefferson Street abandoned. They are still looking for the third person involved.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation, contact police.