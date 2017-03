VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

JaMiya Lee’s grandmother reported her missing this morning.

Officials say Lee has been living with her grandmother on Shady Lane for the past two months.

Lee does not have a cell phone.

She left several handwritten notes that said she was leaving and going to the Atlanta, GA area.

She is 5’3″ and 120 pounds.

Investigators are asking for any information about Lee or her location.