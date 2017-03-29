What makes a tree a threat during severe weather?

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — During severe storms, there’s a potential for trees and their limbs to fall.

Brian Haley at Mid State Tree Service says you should keep an eye on trees, dead and alive.

When pine trees die, the straw turns brown and bark falls off. Oaks often show their rot on the outside.

Haley says some of these oaks along Highway 468 in Rankin County are dead or have dead limbs.

He says oak roots are often shallow.

“So when the ground is real wet they tend to get blown over,” He said. “They uproot real easyl. Of course any tree dead is a threat at any time, much less in a storm.”

If you think a tree is dead or damaged, Haley recommends calling a tree service or arborist to get a professional opinion.